Linda Caicedo has had a spectacular 2022, being a figure for Colombia in the Copa América for seniors, achieving the runner-up position, but was also in the U-20 team that played in the Fifa World Cup in Costa Rica, in which the team reached the second phase and was eliminated for Brazil. And, as if that were not enough, he was the figure of the team in the Under-17 World Cup and received the distinctions of the silver ball and the bronze boot.

Now, Caicedo has a new reason to celebrate, as she was the second most voted by the public for the Globe Soccer Awards in the category of best player in the world. The player from Colombia got 31.80% of the votes. The Spanish Alexia Putellas was chosen by the people with a 37.50.

The distinction will be delivered on November 17, in Dubai.

To choose the soccer player who will receive the award, the vote of the jury (which is worth 75% of the decision) and the choice of the public (which has the remaining 25%) will be taken into account. Pending the verdict, Linda is ‘in the fight’.

The figure that supported the people

Born on February 22, 2005 in Cali, Caicedo grew up in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), of which that city is the capital, and there he took his first steps in soccer. At the Real Juanchito amateur club in the town of Villagorgona, near Cali, the young woman began to play with men and her talent caught the attention of the Atlas CP Sports Club, which began to polish the diamond.

The Valle del Cauca team called her up and that’s where America saw her, until they decided to hire her to be part of the team in the 2019 league.

“The moment I told my dad and mom that I wanted to be a soccer player, they immediately told me yes, that they supported me.. The next day we went to look for a club and the only one we found was for men, so that’s where I started, “said Caicedo at 14 years old, when he was already playing with the Diablas Rojas in an interview with the newspaper The country From Cali.

Her first goal as a professional was a real gem: she received the ball outside the area, with her dribbles and her speed she undid three players and took a shot low to the ground with which she overcame the resistance of the Cortuluá goalkeeper on the 14th of June 2019. “The night before I hardly slept thinking about how my debut was going to be,” he said.



“In the previous warm-up, Catalina Usme (the Colombian team’s all-time top scorer) approached me and told me to come in and do my thing, to come in and contribute (…) That gave me a lot of confidence”he claimed.

In that first season, Caicedo was the top scorer in the tournament with seven goals along with the Venezuelan Joemar Guarecuco.

Comparison with Neymar

Ever since she emerged, her teammates have compared her to Neymar for her speed, acceleration and skill, which has been a constant headache for Colombia’s rivals in the Copa América Femenina.

The goal she scored against Argentina to qualify for the final was the product of a very skillful movement in the area with which she got rid of a rival and was accommodated to take a left-footed shot with which she overcame the resistance of the veteran goalkeeper Vanina Correa .

“They compare me to Neymar, and among the female ones, I admire Alex Morgan and Catalina Usme,” Caicedo said in 2019 to AS Colombia.

Precisely, Usme was her partner in that first season as a professional and today shares with her in the Colombian team; She is one of her main partners in the coffee team attack along with Leicy Santos and Mayra Ramírez.

