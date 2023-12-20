Linda Caicedo gives good news to the followers of the real Madrid and of the Colombia selectionas he returned to training at the Spanish club after a long month of absence from practice.

The striker suffered a strong blow in the defeat of her team, Real Madrid, against Barcelona for 5-0.

To the Champions League?

This Tuesday, Real Madrid confirmed the information and Caicedo is available for the coach, Alberto Toril, to decide whether to include her in the squad for the game on the fourth day of the Champions League against Paris FC.

“There is a player who is already working and who could join the call,” said the coach.

And he added: ““We have few players, they know that they have a last maximum effort, it is the last day and a Champions League match that is very stimulating. You will see tomorrow, we will have some different nuances. Prepared to win.”

Linda Caicedo, Alegría (Calí, 2005), forward for Real Madrid, carries the name of Colombia in the year 2023 and has become one of the leading figures in world football.

His skill, his speed when facing and heading the rival goal have put his talent on the podium of Latin football.

Public recognition comes to him in the midst of an ankle injury. Golden Girl 2023 for best under-21 player in the world, nominations for The Best FIFA award alongside the Spanish JJennifer Hermoso and Aitana Bonmatí, and the Puskas award for her goal against Germany in the last World Cup, Caicedo is also one of the great advertising icons of Real Madrid, after being chosen in the audiovisual advertisement that promotes the image of Cantabria Labs, the club's sponsor.

