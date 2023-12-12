Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 15:07

In the wake of the importation of European weapons for the PCC and the Red Command, the Federal Police mapped and identified, during Operation Dakovo, a criminal organization with a 'solid and permanent' structure with seven interconnected nuclei. The gang's arms, according to the PF, enabled international arms trafficking, from the purchase of rifles, pistols and ammunition from the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Croatia and Turkey to their distribution to the most powerful criminal factions in Brazil – going through prosecutions logistics, supply, purchase, transport, warehouse, export and loading.

The PF maintains that at the center of the investigations is the company International Auto Supply, based in Asunción. Investigators discovered that the company was responsible for selling 348 of a batch of 659 large-caliber firearms seized in Brazil between October 2019 and March 2023.

According to the PF, the IAS was commanded by Argentine Diego Dirisio, considered the 'central figure' of the criminal organization, and by his wife Julieta Aranda, vice-president of the company. The company imported weapons from Europe and resold them on the illicit market, especially to criminal groups based in Ciudad Del Este, who acted as intermediaries in supplying Brazilian criminal factions.

To facilitate the importation of weapons, Diego maintained, according to the PF, a 'strong corruption scheme' involving the Agência Direcciónde Material Bélico (Dimabel), a Paraguayan institution responsible for arms control in the neighboring country.

The organization relied on money changers and exchange offices spread across several countries to make the money reach the weapons manufacturers. The PCC and the Red Command ordered weapons with high destructive power to 'confront' rival groups and security forces.

Payment for the weapons was made, according to investigators, through a 'sophisticated money laundering scheme', with the support of a company based in Kansas, USA, belonging to a Paraguayan.

To transport weapons to Brazil, Biego Dirisio relied on IAS employees and salespeople, as well as a network of intermediaries – some with weapons stores and others with front companies, operating exclusively for weapons trafficking.

Operation Dakovo indicates that Diego sought not to have direct contact with Brazilian organized crime. This task was the responsibility of intermediaries. As shown by the Estadãothe PF caught conversations between intermediaries and leaders of the PCC and Comando Vermelho.

The intermediaries not only sold the weapons, but also scraped their identification, recruited 'oranges' to appear as legal buyers of the weapons, dealt with money changers to receive the values ​​and also made the 'safe' crossing to the Brazilian side.

The Operation Dakovo investigation points out that some soldiers from the Paraguayan Ordnance Agency were part of the scheme under suspicion. The PF reports that there is evidence of bribery for agency staff to facilitate the import of European weapons.

In Brazil, a 'financial nucleus' of the gang operated, made up of 'people who appear on the deposit slips, and who allowed the use of their bank accounts to receive payments for weapons and drugs from criminals in Paraguay'.

Among those suspected of being part of this nucleus is a civil servant from the Federal Public Ministry, removed due to a court decision – Wagner Vinícius de Oliveira Miranda, a procedural analyst, had access to a database from the Attorney General's Office.

The investigation also found that the organization maintained a nucleus of buyers in Brazil, made up of agents from Comando Vermelho and PCC as well as other intermediaries and arms traffickers.