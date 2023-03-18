Sunday, March 19, 2023
Linda Caicedo: heartbreaking crying sets off alarms after injury with Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo: heartbreaking crying sets off alarms after injury with Madrid


Crying of Linda Caicedo after an injury with Real Madrid.

Photo:

Photo:

DAZN Screenshot

Crying of Linda Caicedo after injury with Real Madrid.

The player had already earned ownership, but a blow ended her joy.

Linda Caicedo lives her first bitter pill with Real Madrid.

The Colombian National Team player withdrew injured this Saturday from the match that pits her team against Tenerife.

(In context: Linda Caicedo breaks down in tears after being injured with Real Madrid: strong video).

Caicedo, who suffered a collision with the Venezuelan defender Verónica Herrera, did everything to stay on the court, but it was not possible.

In the end, in tears, he abandoned the first game he played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Linda’s crying

Linda Caicedo is injured with Real Madrid.

Photo:

DAZN Screenshots

Although he tried to hold his ground, the pain was greater.

Caicedo suffered the blow around minute 30. Then, he returned to the field, but had to leave the field definitively around 34′.The image of her crying moves all the followers.

So far, there are no details of the severity of the injury.

