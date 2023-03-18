Linda Caicedo: heartbreaking crying sets off alarms after injury with Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Crying of Linda Caicedo after an injury with Real Madrid.
DAZN Screenshot
Crying of Linda Caicedo after injury with Real Madrid.
The player had already earned ownership, but a blow ended her joy.
Linda Caicedo lives her first bitter pill with Real Madrid.
The Colombian National Team player withdrew injured this Saturday from the match that pits her team against Tenerife.
(In context: Linda Caicedo breaks down in tears after being injured with Real Madrid: strong video).
Caicedo, who suffered a collision with the Venezuelan defender Verónica Herrera, did everything to stay on the court, but it was not possible.
In the end, in tears, he abandoned the first game he played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.
Linda’s crying
Although he tried to hold his ground, the pain was greater.
Caicedo suffered the blow around minute 30. Then, he returned to the field, but had to leave the field definitively around 34′.The image of her crying moves all the followers.
Linda Caicedo retires injured in her first home game with the women’s Real Madrid.
His crying says it all. pic.twitter.com/YPNpYGcleF
– Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) March 18, 2023
So far, there are no details of the severity of the injury.
