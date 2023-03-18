Saturday, March 18, 2023, 1:32 p.m.





The former Vice President of the Government with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Pedro Solbes, has died this Saturday at the age of 80, victim of an illness.

Solbes, who began his career as Secretary General of the Economy and Finance when Miguel Boyer was in charge of that ministry, also held the position of Minister of Agriculture, before moving on to that of the Economy, which he headed between 1993 and 1996.

Later, in September 1999, he was appointed member of the European Commission, in charge of the Economic and Monetary Affairs portfolio. With Zapatero’s coming to power in April 2004, Solbes was appointed second vice president and again Minister of Economy and Finance. Under the second legislature, he faced the outbreak of the financial crisis and the high unemployment rates that plagued Spain during that time.

On April 7, 2009, he was relieved of both positions by Elena Salgado.

