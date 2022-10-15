The closure of the FIA ​​WTCR at the end of the 2022 season was not a bolt from the blue because it had been clear for some time that the top touring series was suffering.

The announcement arrived on Friday 14 October was a surprise for a few, certainly not for the insiders who will now have to lick their wounds and figure out what went wrong.

There will be time to draw conclusions and those who will have to take the blame will not be able to escape from what is inevitable and from the light of the sun. From this point of view, however, the promoter Discovery Sports Events is not going to be labeled as the only one responsible for this very sad story.

Despite the undignified departure of the glorious FIA WTCC already in his CV, the boss François Ribeiro points the finger at those who, according to him, have opposed the innovation proposals.

François Ribeiro, WTCR Eurosport Photo by: WTCR

“Last year, when we announced the extension of our long collaboration with the FIA ​​to promote the WTCR in the medium term, we did so with the aim of making it even more environmentally sustainable”, explains the French manager. .

“This was part of our roadmap to offer more sustainable motorsport. That’s why we wanted the introduction of 100% sustainable fuel, it was a central element of this program.”

“Unfortunately, it has emerged that this fossil-free product is not yet compatible with the stock engines used in the TCR category, as it leads to an excessive demand for suitable mechanical components.”

And here Ribeiro removes the pebble from his shoe, revealing an interesting background.

“There are more and more corporate sponsors who do not wish to be associated with a category that does not use fossil fuels.”

“This has put us in difficulty and could have a negative impact on the numbers of the WTCR starting grid for 2023, already compromised by the global health pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the weakening economic prospects”.

Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

It is known that Discovery Sports Events is always at the forefront in trying to give a future to this category by focusing on innovations, as demonstrated with the launch of the Pure ETCR in 2021 which became FIA ​​ETCR this year.

Ribeiro therefore agreed with the WSC Group, the company of Marcello Lotti – head of the TCR – and the FIA ​​to try to accommodate the competition format to the new needs.

“We want to ensure the best possible future for the world’s leading touring car competition with a combustion engine.”

“A future one-off annual event will help address these concerns. The series promotion agreement we had for 2023, 2024 and 2025 depended on the exercise of an option.”

“We have decided not to use it and instead work on the development of a new format. We are really optimistic, together with WSC, that it will be very relevant for the TCR category.”

“This will give automakers a platform to incentivize their customer teams and showcase their racing cars at their best. We aim to provide more details once the deals are finalized.”

This should turn into the TCR World Ranking Final, that is a final race between the best drivers who race with TCR cars, taking them from the special classification created by WSC on the basis of events, participations and results achieved.

Action on the track Photo by: ETCR

On the other hand, the FIA ​​ETCR will remain a separate category, precisely to differentiate the types of racing cars and new technologies.

“In 2023 the FIA ​​ETCR will continue to be an FIA World Cup for touring cars in a multi-event format and it will be a priority for Discovery, so nothing will change,” Ribeiro concludes.

“These electric cars are real racing beasts that offer exciting races. The presentation of the category is very modern and the format has been approved by the best international touring car drivers.”

“The FIA ​​ETCR focuses on real races and sustainability, two key elements to look positively to the future”.