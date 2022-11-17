Linda Caicedo, finalist for Best in the World: Globe Soccer, live

The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo live hours of great expectation waiting for the winner of the Best Soccer Player of the Year award to be revealed, from the Globe Soccer Awardswhich will be known this Thursday.

Linda is one of three finalists for the award. The Colombian has had a sensational 2022, standing out with the Colombian National Team in all its categories.

His most recent performance was to win the subtitle with the team in the last World Cup in the under-17 category, in which he was a great figure.

Already in the public vote, which corresponds to 25 percent of the final vote, Linda was second behind the Spanish Alexia Putellas, who was chosen by the people with 37.50.

However, the jury’s decision is missing, which corresponds to 75 percent of the vote, and which will be known this Thursday during the ceremony.

Globe Soccer live

The Globe Soccer website reported that Linda was one of three finalists, along with Putellas and the English Beth Mead.

In men, the finalists are Benzema, Haalands and Mohamed Salah. the columbian Luis Diaz it was in the top 10.

10:20 am The ceremony begins.

Zlatan Ibrahimovich and Sergio Ramos, on stage.

🏆 THE FINALISTS in the BEST WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR category at #GlobeSoccer Awards 2022: Caicedo, Mead and Putellas. The BEST WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR will be announced during the LIVE broadcast of the Globe Soccer Awards gala on 17 November 2022, in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/gJqr87v5iW — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 16, 2022

