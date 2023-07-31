In 1993, the United Nations defined the sea and land borders between the two countries, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990..

Iraqi officials have expressed in the past their willingness to recognize the land borders with Kuwait, but the maritime borders are still a point of contention between them, as Baghdad wants the demarcation of the borders to guarantee it the ability to reach the Gulf Sea, which it needs economically and for its oil exports..

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said during a joint press conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, “We talked about … the border demarcation file, and there was an extensive discussion on this issue.”“.

He added that it was emphasized to “continue discussions on this issue through the various technical committees,” adding that “there will be a higher committee to conduct dialogues with the Kuwaiti side,” and it will supervise “all the sub-committees.”“.

Hussein indicated, “It was confirmed that the border issues and the border file would be resolved“.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister said during the conference that “there was also complete agreement in viewpoints on the importance of resolving outstanding problems between the two countries, foremost of which is the issue of ending the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries.”“.

He added, “There is a meeting of the legal technical committee on August 14 in Baghdad to complete the consultation regarding the finalization of the demarcation of the maritime borders.”“.

The Kuwaiti minister also met with Prime Minister Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi.

His discussions with Al-Halbousi focused especially on “completing the demarcation of the maritime borders beyond the 162 mark,” according to what was reported by the official Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA), referring to the sea surface that the two countries still have to share in a sector of the Gulf Sea..