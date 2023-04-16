Monday, April 17, 2023
Linda Caicedo also puts the goals: see her first assist at Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in Sports
Linda Caicedo also puts the goals: see her first assist at Real Madrid


Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid

Linda Caicedo, in action with Real Madrid.

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÃAS/KRONOS AGENCY

Linda Caicedo, in action with Real Madrid.

The Colombian jewel continues to demonstrate its contribution to the team. The pass, with surgical precision.

Linda Caicedo scores goals and also puts them. The jewel of Colombian women’s football gave her first assist at Real Madrid this Sunday. Caicedo, who had started as a substitute in the match against Real Betis, for the Spanish League, came on at minute 56 for Esther González. And she at 83, she put, almost with her hand, the ball to Caroline Moller so that she defined and scored the second goal for the meringues.

Linda Caicedo’s first assist

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÍAS / KRONOS AGENCY

Linda Caicedo received on the right wing after coming from the left. Then, protecting the ball, she managed to withstand the pressure from her rivals. In the end, reaching the line, she crossed magnificently so that the Dane Caroline Moller made it 2-1 in favor of Madrid.His assistance, praised by the commentators, is the first that he has made on Spanish soil.

At minute 89, the Spanish Olga Carmona put, from a penalty, the final 3-1 in favor of Madrid.

With this result, the merengue team prevented Barcelona from shouting League champion this weekend.

