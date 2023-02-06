The limits, the unacceptable limits, those that at certain times seem to slow down our projects and keep us from our goals.

But the limits are the difference between barbarism and civilization, between freedom and licentiousness.

When I exercise my right to be free without limits, I am stepping on the ground, not of freedom, but of licentiousness, and that is barbarism. True freedom has limits, and this, my freedom, is limited by the freedom of others; my rights go as far as they meet the rights of others.

The limits are the social and legal norms that govern us, and these are the ones that support respect and tolerance.

A citizenship without limits is a caveman citizenship, without interest in peace or the rights of others; The same could be said of a government, which without limits is an arbitrary, imposing government, without respect for institutions and consequently without respect for the law.

Limits, then, are essential for good living. Today they may make us uncomfortable, tomorrow we will surely like them, because they mark the path of other people’s respect, but they also outline the respect that others owe us.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to respect our limits.

Thank you so much.