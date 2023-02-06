HBO’s YouTube channel posted a preview trailer of theEpisode 5 of the series of The Last of Us. For the occasion, we also learn that the episode will not be aired on Sunday as usual, but a couple of days in advance. To be precise, the broadcast will take place on a Friday in the USA (at 03:00 on Saturday 11 February in Italy).

The change of programming will take place exclusively for Episode 5, from the sixth onwards we will return to the classic one. The change, although not specified by HBO, is probably due to the fact that Super Bowl 2023 will take place on Sunday, February 12, an unmissable event for any American football fan. For the moment it is not clear whether Sky in Italy will also anticipate the broadcast accordingly.

For the rest, the trailer prepares us for another episode that already promises to be quite intense, between shootings, explosions and a horde of infected, which also includes a massive Bloater, one of the toughest enemies in Naughty Dog’s games.

While waiting for the new episode of The Last of Us, we suggest you read our interview with director Peter Hoar, who directed the third episode of the HBO series, one of the highest points reached by the HBO transposition.