Claudia Roth has presented a plan to reform film funding. The Treasury does nothing. The traffic light blocks itself. The states have urgent questions, says NRW Minister Nathanael Liminski in an interview.

The Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth has presented a concept for reforming film funding. The core of the reform is a tax incentive model and an investment obligation for platforms. Does NRW support the plan?

NRW wants the film funding reform to be a success. We are therefore actively involved in the discussions on the proposal. NRW has taken over the chairmanship of the federal-state working group “Investment Commitment”. A tax incentive model is a central component in creating attractive production conditions and better planning and achieving a more stable investment volume in the German film and television production market. However, the states expect that the federal government, if it wants to implement such a model, will at least partially compensate for the states' tax losses.