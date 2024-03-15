German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Friday the formation of an alliance to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine, which Kiev demands.

Schulz said, in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the German capital, Berlin, that within the framework of the contact group for the defense of Ukraine known as the “Ramstein” group, “we announce the formation of a new alliance for long-range missile artillery capabilities.”

The German Chancellor stressed the unity of Germany, France and Poland in this alliance.

Schulz stressed, “As of now, we will purchase more weapons for Ukraine, on the level of the entire global market.” He explained that the scope of military equipment production in Europe will be expanded.

The German Chancellor stressed that aid to Ukraine will be strengthened within the framework of the European Union, and the purchase of weapons for the benefit of Kiev will be financially supported.

Following his consultations with Macron and Tusk, Schulz said, “All three of us take our support for Ukraine seriously,” noting that solidarity and joint action are indispensable in order to defend peace and freedom in Europe.

Schulz continued, “Our unity has become more than ever our strength. There is a special responsibility in this that is specifically increasing on our three countries, Germany, France, and Poland.”

He added that Ukraine can count on support, and Schulz promised not to relax in providing military and financial aid to Kiev, adding, “We stand strongly, closely and firmly alongside Ukraine.”

This is the first meeting held by the leaders of the countries known as the “Weimar Triangle” since June 2023.

The talks came about three weeks after the Ukraine conference in the French capital, Paris, to which Macron invited about 20 state leaders. The conference ended in controversy sparked by the French President's announcement that he did not rule out sending Western ground forces to Ukraine, to which Schulz responded by repeatedly expressing his opposition to this view in the days that followed the conference.

Yesterday, Thursday, the German Parliament refused to approve a decision submitted by the opposition to send advanced, long-range German “Taurus” missiles to Ukraine.