Dubai (Union)

The international goal scored by Fabio Lima, the star of Al Wasl with the “heel”, came against the Sharjah net, to preserve the hopes of the “Emperor” in the competition, by avoiding losing to one of the direct competitors for the league shield, to contribute to Lima snatching the “Sport for All” cup. When he won the title of best player in the “19th” round of the “ADNOC Professional League” in the network poll, for the third time this season, a “hat-trick”, after obtaining the highest percentage of votes in the weekly poll, with 34%, collected from 17 nomination cards. For experts, and 17% of the votes of the audience and followers of “Sport for All”.

The best goalkeeper award went to Hassan Hamza, the brilliant Al-Ahly youth goalkeeper, with a total score of 45.8%.

The outstanding performance of the foreign whistle, as usual, came in “Dorina” this season, so that the Romanian crew, led by the international Stefan Kovkas, won the admiration of the “Sport for All” experts and fans by 56% after managing the “Abu Dhabi Derby” between Al-Wahda and Al-Ain, beating Adel Al-Naqbi, who managed Al-Wasl and Sharjah match with 37%, and Ahmed Issa Darwish, the referee of the Al-Bataeh and Al-Dhafra match, 7%.

It is noteworthy that the “Sport for All” network referendum is limited to league competition matches only, and the voting mechanism in the network awards depends on dividing 40% of the committee of 20 experts from analysts, media professionals and sports critics, while 60% is allocated to the public referendum for the network’s followers and fans.