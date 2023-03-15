Who knows what he will think Nikita Mazepin faced with this situation. At the dawn of the 2022 F1 season, the Russian driver suddenly saw himself ousted from the championship following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has led the Circus to take a clear condemnation of Russia canceling the Grand Prix from the calendar indefinitely and in addition Haas immediately terminated the collaboration relationship with the title sponsor Uralkali, a mining giant specialized in the extraction and processing of potassium owned by Nikita’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. Mazepin thus found himself without a seat and only after a year the European Union Court recently allowed the 1999 class to be able to return to racing in the Old Continent on condition that he demonstrates that he has no sponsorship ties from his father Dmitry.

Haas Automation at the center of a scandal

If the F1 team was very ready to end the partnership with Uralkali, the same does not seem to have applied to the Haas Automation, a company founded by Gene Haas – the same owner of the stable led on the track by Gunther Steiner – in 1983 with headquarters in Oxnard in California specialized in the design and production of precision machinery and tools including numerically controlled computers, lathes, rotary tables and indexers. According to reporter Simon Ostrovsky of the PBS NewsHour (US evening television news) the Russian RATEP factory – an arms manufacturer that has been part of the US-sanctioned Almaz-Antey holding company since 2014 – is just one of several sanctioned enterprises of the Russian arms industry that have been supplied with precision machining tools manufactured at the Haas plant in Oxnard. RATEP produces guidance systems for anti-aircraft weapons used by the Russian army. And it builds them using equipment made by California-based industrial manufacturing giant Haas Automation. The vice president of Haas, Peter Zierhut, has denied that the company is still doing business in Russia with which ties have been ‘cut’ since March 3, 2022. Customs records, however, state the opposite: at least 18 shipments were made to Russia directly from Haas to the value of $2.8 million from March 4 to October 2022.

Haas Automation in good company

Agiya Zahrebelska – head of the sanctions department of the Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption – said that Haas Automation is not the only one still doing business with Russia despite the existing sanctions. Germany’s Siemens and Japan’s DMG Mori are also makers of computer numerically controlled machine tools which Ukraine believes are critical to the functioning of Russia’s arms industrywhich is based on imports that cover 70-80% of the business. “At least two sanctioned entities have displayed Haas equipment in their promotional materials, according to Zahrebelska, including the Vektor Research Institute in St. Petersburg, which contributes to the production of satellites likely used to track ships, aircraft and ground vehicles during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Another is the Scientific Research Institute of Carbon Electrical Products in the Moscow Region, which produces satellites and electronics.”the words of reporter Simon Ostrovsky.