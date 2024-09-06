The pharmaceutical company Lilly organized the press conference “Ulcerative colitis: from patient needs to new perspectives”, a chronic intestinal disease that affects approximately 150,000 people in Italy, with over 4,000 new diagnoses per year, during which the importance of mirikizumab was highlighted, the first interleukin-23p19 antagonist for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis in adult patients, whose reimbursement has been approved by the Italian Medicines Agency.