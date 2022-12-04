born a September 21st on the Mexico CityLiliana Lago remains in force as she is one of the Mexican actresses who caused a stir in the nineties for her appearances in the different TV shows and some soap operas; she although she was the wife of Cuauhtemoc Blancowas enough by itself to get ahead after their separation.

The years go by, but the beauty of liliana lake is preserved, as well as his talent. He is remembered in his early days by his appearances on the show “The night newspaper” next to the comedian Victor Trujillo -who gives life to the clown brozo– and who has caused controversy by their different marriages.

Its spectacular silhouette is a reason for the desire of its 154 thousand 232 followers in instagramis one of the hostesses who on stage asked her for the famous turn and made hearts race. liliana lake She knows how to keep in shape, proof of this is her post on Instagram where she modeled her spectacular silhouette in a flirty tiny outfit.

This is how she boasts her great body on Instagram lilianalago

The model and actress also participated in programs such as “With woman stamp” Y “Mind and Movement“, and some unitary series such as “What we women keep silent” and “To each one his saint”. In the world of music, he was part of “The Bandits” Y “The Mexicans“.