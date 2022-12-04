JUAN CARLOS OSORIO WOULD RETURN TO THE MEXICAN SELECTION! 🚨

The former Mexico coach said that if there was an opportunity, he would take it.

Not continuing with El Tri was the biggest mistake in Osorio’s career.#ESPNQatarEnStarPlus pic.twitter.com/EbJmQFHpX1

— Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) November 30, 2022