In the last few hours, much has been said on social networks about a possible return of the coach. Juan Carlos Osorio to the selection of Mexico.
After the resounding failure of the Mexican team to fall in the group stage in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, Argentine strategist Gerardo Martino said goodbye to his deplorable performance at the helm of the team.
Now, the Colombian who was leading the Aztec team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia opened up and made it clear that he would return to Tri. It was in an interview with José Ramón Fernández where he asked him if he would return, to which the ‘Profe’ answered without hesitation: ‘Yes sir’. But, Can you imagine going back to Osorio?
That would certainly be a nightmare. And it is that yes, the coffee coach did much more than Martino, but it is not necessary to return to the same thing, since he was never able to fill the eye of the Mexican fans.
The appointment of Juan Carlos Osorio with Mexico occurred on October 14, 2015, while his departure was precisely at the end of El Tri’s participation in the Russia 2018 contest, on July 27 of the same year.
In total, Osorio directed 52 games, with a balance of 33 won, 9 tied Y 10 lost. Acceptable numbers, although with a stain that is difficult to heal. Since his arrival he remained undefeated and won 10 games without losing, however, the defeat came and in what way, when on June 19, 2016 in the Copa América he was humiliated by Chile in San José, California, for 7-0.
Juan Carlos Osorio He was never the right coach to direct the Aztec selective. The players were lost on the field, because the coach rotated them and put them to play in different positions. He experimented with them to see how they responded in areas of the field that they had never set foot on.
It is appreciated that the coach intends to be able to return to Mexico, but from there to being given another chance, it is a long way off. She did not convince and the second parts were never good.
Now the fmf must work to clean up the leaders who led to the failure of all that is called Mexican soccer (inferior teams and women’s leagues), to immediately hire a coach born in Mexico who shows love for the national colors and not only to mercenary foreigners who are interested in nothing more than money and the desire to see their country succeed,
