The Game Boy Color it marked an era for video games, as it made the experience of playing while you were away from home much more enjoyable.

This device appeared as something advanced for its time, and believe it or not, Nintendo thought to make it almost as functional as a smartphone current with camera, internet and even television.

Journalist Liam Robertson revealed this little-known detail of the Gameboy in a recent clip showing the story of the call PageBoy, which never reached the market.

The history of this device dates back to 1999, when Nintendo had a meeting with a team called Wizard, which would be in charge of its development.

The concept of PageBoy transformed the Game boy into something else entirely, allowing him to use radio transmission technology to access news channels, magazines, and even live television.

The project was worked on for three full years in order to make it profitable for Nintendo, and although things were going well, they ran into a major failure.

This is what it would have looked like. Image: Liam Robertson.

The PageBoy it required the use of a very specific radio network that only existed in a few countries, including the United States, so its potential market was drastically reduced.

At that time, Nintendo had the philosophy of making their games universal so that anyone could access them without advantages over others, so they scrapped it.

The lost Game Boy device that switched to Nintendo

Although the development of the PageBoy concluded in July 2002, some of its ideas survived until the current consoles.

The team of Wizard had suggested announcing games through live broadcasts, which became a reality with famous Nintendo direct.

The second idea they proposed was to send some photographs and messages to the consoles from time to time, which was implemented a year later with the Wii and the 3DS.

Having come out at the height of the Game Boy Color, probably few would have enjoyed it, so we can say that we did not miss much.

