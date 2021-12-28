On Tuesday, a US defense official said that the change in the schedule for the “Harry S. Truman” and the five accompanying US warships reflects the need for a permanent presence in Europe.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he revealed details of a military deployment, stressed the need to reassure US allies and partners in the region.

American and Western allies are watching the build-up of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border with an estimated 100,000 soldiers, raising fears that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014, and soon after provided support for a separatist rebellion in the east of the country, and for more than seven years, the fighting there claimed more than 14,000 people.

Russian exile

Russia denied intending to launch a new invasion, instead accusing Ukraine of plotting to use force to retake territory under the control of Moscow-backed rebels, which Kiev denied.

The Truman group includes five US ships, in addition to a frigate of the Royal Norwegian Navy.

The Truman group of ships left its base in Norfolk, Virginia, on the first of December, and arrived in the Mediterranean Sea on the 14th of this month.

It was previously scheduled to continue on its way to the Middle East, before the defense minister issued his orders, on Tuesday.