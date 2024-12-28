Jesus Navas He says goodbye to his career as a professional footballer. The Los Palacios footballer does it like absolute legend of Sevilla FCthe club in which he trained and in which he has spent most of his career as a player with the exception of the four seasons he spent in the Manchester City in the English Premier League. Navas has also been relevant for his good work on the field of play with the Spanish team, with whom he has played 56 official matches and has won nothing more and nothing less than a World Cup, two Euro Cups and a Nations Leaguea milestone that no one has ever achieved. However, in order to fill his personal record of titles and records and earn the respect of world football, Jesús Navas did not have an easy path.

Being one of the most promising values ​​of all those that Sevilla had been polishing in its youth system, Jesús Navas made his debut with the first team on November 23, 2003 in Montjuic during an Espanyol – Sevilla that ended with 1-0 for the parakeet team. The first Sevilla team was already playing with 18 years and with the confidence of Joaquin Caparrosa great supporter of the quarry and coach of that team at the time.

Jesús Navas, chased by Zidane during a Sevilla – Real Madrid match in 2005



bent raúl





The crisis of summer 2005

But things don’t always go the way you want or, at least, at the pace you would like, and this emergence into the first team had summer 2005 the unexpected and unwanted companion of anxiety problems that the footballer already suffered and that put stones on his path to the elite. Jesus Navas He abandoned the preseason concentration that Sevilla held in Cartaya remaining under the shelter of his family and also He had to leave the Spanish under-21 team, leaving him with no options to compete in the under-20 World Cup.which would have been his first major tournament with the national team. «We started the preseason with the idea that I had overcome this problem. The doctors have tried to find out what the origin of everything is, but the boy is blocked», Monchi then pointed out.

The footballer had problems coping with long gatherings outside the home being able to overcome the trips with the team to play away games, as was already demonstrated during his debut campaign, 03-04, and 04-05 in which he already played 30 games with the first team before come face to face with these mental health problems. Sevilla was aware that the shy Jesús Navas did not have a good time in this type of scenario and wanted to take care of him from the first hour. Pablo Alfaroa great reference for that team due to his seniority, was his first roommate and in training and concentrations he already coincided with friends of his who acted as support Antonio Puerta, José Antonio Reyes and Sergio Ramos besides with his own brother Marco Navas (which debuted with the first team in the same course as Jesús). All this accompanied – as it cannot be otherwise – by psychological treatment to improve the mental health of a footballer called to mark an era. The club made the palace see, gently and always looking for the good of the person, that he had to continue working to tame this problem that affects so many, and gave him space and time so that he could get it.









Departure from Sevilla and arrival to the national team postponed

So much so that, a year later and already being a reference for Sevilla for his electricity and overflow from the right wing, The club allowed the 20-year-old footballer to train with the team on Isla Canela during the preseason and then return home to spend the night there.. His youth and his footballing conditions would mean that he would not go unnoticed by the best clubs in the world and the Spanish team, but he still didn’t feel ready to leave Seville or to become an absolute international by leaving his home and family.

Jesús Navas, after scoring in a Mallorca – Seville match in 2010



AP





The media pressure to which a professional footballer is usually subjected is not easy to manage in any case. Jesús Navas needed time, support and work to learn to control that noise that stunned him and that prevented him from eating or resting when he did not feel the warmth of home. The palatial man managed, while he performed outstandingly on the field of play and Sevilla also shone in Spain and Europe, to tame anxiety until he felt ready to, first put yourself under the orders of Vicente del Bosque to be part of the best generation of Spanish football in all of history, and, later, pack your bags heading to the Premier League to perform in a stellar Manchester City leaving an important rain of millions in Nervión that relieved the entity.

Time… and success

Jesús Navas would return to Sevilla in 2017 to once again feel the embrace of his fans while continuing to expand his legend with games to remember, titles and a triumphant comeback in the Spanish team. Jesús Navas, the man of records and the greatest Sevilla legend forever, has surpassed the mark of countless defenders during his career and also had time during his more than two decades as a professional to leave anxiety behind with one of his ‘dribbles’. and center’ trademark of the house and that will be sorely missed in Nervión from now on. That play surely ended in a goal as it has on so many occasions.