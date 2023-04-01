Last Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle engulfed in flames circulating along San Ángel avenue in the municipality of Saint PeterNew Lion.

the scene seemed taken from a movie and caused the astonishment of users on social networks.

The user of Twitter @DarkKnightMty posted the video where the vehicle was seen moving engulfed in flames.

“Car on fire coming down from Chipinque in San Pedro Garza García.

Fast and Furious the craziest municipality in #Mexico

It is not known what happened and apparently there are no injuries,” the user posted.

According to the municipal authorities, the vehicle suffered a mechanical failure that led to its fire.

Through the Twitter account of the municipality of San Pedro, it was reported that the driver was saved from suffering injuries thanks to the fact that he was able to get out of the car early.