The Ligurian coach spoke ahead of Sunday’s match against Salernitana. Sold out is expected at the Picco stadium, with space for around 2,000 fans from Campania.

On Sunday at 3 pm, at the Peak, Spezia will host Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana, in a key match for the safety zone.

These are the words of the Tuscan coach in view of the match:“Since my arrival, we have wanted this reopening to the fans to bring us even closer and to create that union that must exist in a society like ours. The contribution of the fans is crucial for us. With Verona there may have been a bit of pressure, I think this aspect and this closeness is only positive. We have to turn it into a positive thing to ensure that the team does its best to put the opponent in difficulty. I’m trying to convey my ideas, the friendly against Monaco was very positive and gave us various indications, also seeing who played less or who didn’t have the right condition. I hope this aspect could have given more conviction, mentality for here at the end”. See also Nairo Quintana: the keys to the mythical climb to Alpe d'Huez, analysis

Nzola suspended, will Shomurodov play?“Shomurodov did very well, he scored and I’m very pleased. He is a player who must be an added value, it’s up to me to put him in the best conditions. He came back today, we have a training session to assess his condition and make sure he can be used.”On Holm and the injured:“Holm is back, today he stopped as a precaution, we’ll see tomorrow. He’s still not at the top, he was stopped for several days and we’re trying to recover him. We have some defections, in the last training session we will count the players available to put in a great performance. Sunday is a game that counts a lot for our championship”

March 31, 2023 (change March 31, 2023 | 17:08)

