Culiacán.- With the joy that is only seen in children after the arrival of Santa Claus at Christmas “La Gilbertona” was seen enjoying her new home in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

In the video of the viral character “La Gilbertona receives her first visit in the new house”, published on the YouTube channel “morser82“, it was documented how the first visit that fans made to the viral character in the house that you recently purchased.

Five people, three men and two women, unexpectedly arrived at the property where they found Gilberto sitting in the garage on a single seat that still had plastic around it.

Read more: Magical Mexico! They make a fire inside the car to combat the cold (VIDEO)

In a black dress and pink hat, La Gilbertona, 86, received the guests and offered to record video greetingsbut of course, in exchange for “being well reciprocated” referring to money.

As part of the talk he had with those present, including Pavel Moreno, first voice and accordion in Los Alegres del Barranco, he spoke about the attitude that people in different parts of the country have when it comes to giving him money.

He clarified that in “Mexico” (CDMX) they are very talkative and codas, that is, they want photographs and greetings without offering them anything in return. When she was questioned by the natives of Monterrey, Nuevo León, the hometown of her visitors, she limited herself to saying that they have treated her very well there.

Read more: “Time traveler” from the year 2028 has shared his “proof” of the world without humans

The interior of the new house was not seen or described in the clip. The Giilbertonahowever, you can find that content in the note “Smiling and in good spirits! La Gilbertona opens a house in Culiacán, Sinaloa”.