The soldier opened fire on his comrades in an aerospace factory in Dnipro, in the south-east of the country

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier opened fire with a Kalashkinov on his comrades at an aerospace factory in Dnipro, in the south-east of the country, killing five people and wounding five others before fleeing with the weapon. This was reported by the Interior Ministry of Kiev, in a note. At the moment the motive of the killer is not known. A manhunt has started in Dnipro, which involves both the police and the National Guard.