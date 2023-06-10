Nuccio Ordine, thinker, writer and essayist died in Cosenza (Calabria) this Saturday. Extraordinary intellectual and disseminator, he had a great influence in the Spanish publishing sector and a great influence among European readers. No one is ever prepared for news like this. But in the case of Ordine, even less. The writer, who had to be urgently admitted to the Annuziata hospital in Cosenza, where he went a few days ago after a stroke, was to collect the 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities in October, which was assigned to him just a few weeks ago . An appointment that he was looking forward to with great emotion, turned into a fabulous culmination of a career dedicated to the passion for knowledge.

Nuccio Ordine (Diamante, 1958 – Cosenza, 2023) was one of those authors who often enjoy more prestige abroad than at home. A relatively common phenomenon in the cultural exchange between Italy and Spain. In fact, he has acquired enormous relevance here in recent years and has sold more than 80,000 books in Spanish. The author of The uselessness of the useless, world hit ―it is now in its 28th edition in its Spanish version― in which he denounced the damage that current utilitarianism causes in schools, universities or in research, he continued to work in Italy as a professor of Italian Literature at the University of Calabria. Renowned specialist in the Renaissance in general and in Giordano Bruno in particular, his books have been translated into 24 languages. An anomaly considering his origins.

Ordine was born in a small Calabrian town without a bookstore and always said that he learned to read thanks to television, the comics that his grandfather sold in a kiosk and a good teacher. “Being born in a house without books and parents who did not study, living in a small city in the south without bookstores or libraries, without theaters or cultural spaces, does not mean being condemned to ignorance,” he explained in an interview. Visiting professor at centers such as Yale, Paris IV-Sorbonne, the CESR in Tours, the IEA in Paris, the Warburg Institute or the Max Planck in Berlin, Ordine was also a member of the Harvard University Center for Italian Renaissance Studies, of the Alexander Foundation von Humboldt and the Institute of Philosophy of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The writer lived in the countryside, in Cosenza (Calabria), surrounded by a library of more than 20,000 books. After starting teaching in southern Italy, he went to the University, where he has developed his tireless research work, which has led him to share and publish texts that range from the proposal of specific models of philosophical exegesis to others that are widely disseminated. So much so that this year he received one of the highest possible recognitions.

The news of his death was confirmed by the mayor of Consenza, Franz Caruso, who expressed his sadness at the disappearance of “one of the most cultured figures, in the broadest sense of the term, that Calabria and the whole country have been able to include in their history. recent”.

Nuccio Ordine, in Milan, in July 2014.

Ordine was chosen Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities 2023. “I feel very, very happy and very moved, I can measure the size of this award and I can assure you that it is far superior to me,” he told this newspaper during a brief telephone conversation when he the award failed. The jury has recognized Ordine “for his defense of the Humanities and his commitment to education and the values ​​rooted in the most universal European thought”, and has highlighted him for establishing “a dialogue with contemporary society to transmit, especially to the youngest, that the importance of knowledge is found in the learning process itself”. “The usefulness of education must be understood in terms of passion for the search for knowledge and the best of each person, without being limited to economic interest,” continued the jury. Because that, precisely, was one of the pillars of his work.

The deficiencies, gaps and perversions of the educational systems, as Borja Hermoso recalled in this newspaper a few days ago, have been one of Ordine’s favorite victims in books such as the aforementioned The utility of the useless, but also in classics for life either men are not islandsall of them published in Spanish by Cliffto whom the thinker, writer and professor of Italian Literature at the University of Calabria has thanked “from the heart” for his work over all these years. “Today, those people who dedicate their lives to teaching are considered obsolete, but I dedicate this award to them, I dedicate it to those who teach and silently change, with their sacrifice, the lives of their students”, said the Italian intellectual.

And about those students, the flagship of Italy’s humanist education, he also had his dose of criticism. “In Italy, the University that has 300 students enrolled at the beginning of the course and has 300 graduates at the end of the course is considered the best University. Three hundred arrive, 300 leave with their diploma in their pockets. But no one wonders what the value of those 300 is. Of course, to make it 300 the level is lowered, it’s the only way. And the same thing happens with primary education, with secondary school, institutes…, and then we have to go back to Rilke, who said that only difficulty can allow you to make the effort that makes you better”.

Technology and its shortcuts, the emotional and intellectual deficiencies caused in recent times by the irruption of the digital universe and its cultural reflections were also the object of his attention. “It is evident that the virtual society creates new forms of loneliness, which is a true paradox of our time, because we are more connected than ever but it turns out that we are alone. We have the illusion of being related, but a virtual relationship cannot be a good relationship, it is an empty form of relationship, ”he pointed out in a recent interview with EL PAÍS.

You had to go to the great and to the past, to understand any minutiae of the present. And she left it written on Classics for life. A perfect little library (2017), where he vindicated teachers such as Cervantes, Shakespeare and Plato to understand current issues, from the inequality of women to the independence movement. “I would recommend Puigdemont and Rajoy to read Montesquieu,” said the author in an interview with Efe in 2017. Ordine now passes to the other side of that barrier, that of classics that will shape the thinking of the future.

The Princess of Asturias Foundation: “A man committed to education and the defense of the humanities” Teresa Sanjurjo, director of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, declared this Saturday afternoon after learning of Ordine’s death: “We have spent many days pending the state of health of Nuccio Ordine and we have learned with great sadness that he has just passed away. We wholeheartedly share the pain of his family and friends and we will always remember the immense joy and honor that the awarding of the Princess of Asturias Award meant for him for his commitment to education and his strong defense of the humanities as a way to transmit knowledge to the new generations. We will be the speaker of his invaluable message and we will transmit his legacy.”

