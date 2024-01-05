Telegraph: Zelensky's self-confidence and priorities have deepened the rift with Zaluzhny

The self-confidence of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has strengthened the split with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny. American journalist Simon Shuster writes about this in an article for Telegraph.

“Zelensky has become more confident. He determined his own military priorities, and they did not always coincide with Zaluzhny's priorities. Soon the split intensified,” the material says.