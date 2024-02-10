He NFL Super Bowl, The great spectacle of American sports will bring much more to Las Vegas this Sunday than the fight between the Kansas City Chiefsready to establish their dynasty, and some San Francisco 49ers hungry for revenge (6:30 PM ESPN Extra TV).

All eyes will be on the biggest sporting spectacle in the world and it is estimated that the duel will reach 100 million viewers, although the artist's courtship Taylor Swift with Travis Kelcefigure of the Chiefs, could be a boost to pulverize the mark of the 115.1 million viewers who followed the last superbowl, in which the Chiefs they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

The money that is moved is insurmountable, comparing it with another sporting event, a commercial at halftime, 30 seconds, has a cost of 7 million dollars, little less than what Colombia had to pay Panam Sports for organizing the Pan American Games 2027 (it was 8 million dollars in two installments).

Las Vegas, a scene forbidden until recently by the NFL and now converted into the sports capital of the United States, it is brimming with expectation. The Federal Aviation Administration estimated that about 500 private jets will land in this desert city of Snowfall on the occasion of the match, while local authorities predict an influx of more than 300,000 visitors throughout the weekend. The horde of tourists will fill casinos, nightclubs and parties hosted by celebrities.

The lucky ones who have gotten a ticket for the superbowl, whose halftime show will be performed by the star of the R&B Usher, they will have had to invest a good amount of money.

On the ticketing website Stubhub the cheapest seats available were 5,542 dollars (more than 21 million Colombian pesos) and the most expensive ones amounted to 56,700, in addition, a box for 15 people at field level can be worth 2 million dollars.

Keys to the game

In the midst of all this maelstrom, Chiefs and 49ers They will meet again in a Super Bowl that has all the ingredients to become a classic. Despite having had an irregular year, Kansas City has imposed its hierarchy in the playoffs and is determined to consolidate itself as a dynasty with a third Vince Lombardi Trophy after their victories in 2020 and 2023.

Your absolute leader, Patrick Mahomes can join Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman as the only quarterbacks to win three or more Super Bowls. The franchise would also be the first to revalidate the title since the New Brady's England Patriots between 2003 and 2004.

“That group of teams that have repeated the title have gone down in history as some of the greats,” he recalled. Kelce this week. The final will be a repeat of the 2020 Super Bowl, when Mahomes led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat San Francisco by 31-20.

For their part, the 49ers They are one of the most emblematic teams in the NFL, with five Super Bowls in their showcase, but they are going through a drought of titles that has lasted since 1995.

San Francisco it was better than Kansas City in the regular phase, finishing as leader of the National Conference, but in the playoffs they have shown serious cracks, needing hard-fought victories to beat the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Your quarterback, Brock Purdy He is only in his second season in the league after being chosen by the 49ers with the latest selection of the draft of 2022.

At 24 years old, the quarterback lacks the experience of Mahomes but will have a greater offensive arsenal at his disposal, which includes running back Christian McCaffrey, chosen on Thursday as the best offensive player of the year, and other great threats such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

With information from AFP.

