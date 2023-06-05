Ajaccio, France.- Shameful what happened yesterday (Saturday) in the match between Ajaccio and Olympique de Marseille corresponding to matchday 38, the last of the 2022-23 campaign held at the François-Coty Stadium with a capacity for 10,446 spectators.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more