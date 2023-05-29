Fourth trophy in a row for the striker, but challenger Leo wasn’t there. Donnarumma was also among the candidates, but the best goalkeeper was Samba del Lens

He is still the best player in Ligue 1. For the fourth consecutive year, France bows to Kylian Mbappé, voted the best player in the league. More than Leo Messi, a challenger candidate who however preferred a concert in Barcelona to tonight’s ceremony in Paris, thus anticipating a form of farewell to a club with which true love never blossomed. While the PSG intends to consolidate the union with the Bondy striker who does not expose himself to the future, beyond 2024: “I am happy to be here, I have a contract and I will be here next year”. PSG, on the other hand, hopes to unload Neymar who today preferred the Grand Prix to celebrations with his teammates.

No Gigio — However, Donnarumma was also in Montecarlo, among the candidates for the award for the best goalkeeper, which however went to Brice Samba, number one of Lens, the revelation team of the season, second and directly qualified in the Champions League. Gigio won the union award a year ago, adding it to best goalkeeper of the year and the Ballon d’Or in his category. This year, however, the rise of Lens and the disappointments in the Champions League of PSG played against the blue who has totaled 13 games without conceding goals, for now one less than Samba and Diouf of Reims. On the other hand, in his 53 overall appearances in Ligue 1, the former AC Milan player has the highest percentage of saves (75%), among colleagues with at least 40 games. See also Milan focuses on imagination: to break the mold, Asensio is needed

King Kylian — Mbappé, on the other hand, has gathered the favor of the majority of his league colleagues, confirming himself as the star of reference for the club of the Emir of Qatar, with the fourth consecutive title, one more than Ibrahimovic and therefore a record. With one match to go, the Parisian champion is also pursuing the fifth title in a row of top scorer, like former Ballon d’Or winner Jean-Pierre Papin between 1988 and 1992: “I’m proud – commented the attacker – to leave the sign in the history of football in my country. I have the privilege of playing with great players. Despite being very ambitious, I didn’t expect to win so many trophies in such a short time. The future? I have a one-year contract, I’m happy here and I’ll be in Paris again next year.” An important clarification given that in theory by July 31, Mbappé could activate or not the clause to stay until 2025. The soap opera is only just beginning. See also Argentina: this is how the nuns sang and danced for the world title, video

More verdicts — The award for best coach went not to Christophe Galtier, not even included among the candidates despite the victory in the championship, but to Franck Haise, leader of Lens: “It is the recognition of a collective effort. It’s also a beautiful story that I don’t know how long it will last”. Award for the best Frenchman abroad to Benzema, ahead of, among others, the Rossoneri Maignan and Theo Hernandez. Best young player, Nuno Mendes from PSG. If Messi was at least a candidate, and in the typical season team (without Verratti), Neymar was instead ignored by his Ligue 1 colleagues. And the Brazilian followed the Monte Carlo Grand Prix yesterday on the French Riviera, despite the injury. The same one that according to the coach Galtier would have prevented him from being present in Strasbourg on Saturday to celebrate PSG’s eleventh title. One more controversy for a player that the Parisian club also intends to unload on loan during the next market, with the approval of the fans. According to l’Equipe, the Brazilian would have received a questioning call from Pep Guardiola, but it would not be a viable track. See also Rome, for Wijnaldum the knot of redemption. Frattesi and Schouten the alternatives

May 29, 2023 (change May 29, 2023 | 00:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ligue #Mbappè #player #Messi #concert #Barcelona