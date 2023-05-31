The striker of Paris Saint-GermainKylian Mbappe He was recognized as the best player in Ligue 1 by his peers in the UNFP Trophy ceremony in Paris. This award marks the fourth consecutive season that Mbappé has taken this accolade, having previously won it in 2019, 2021 and 2022. In 2020, the awards were not handed out due to the covid-19 pandemic.

With this victory, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker surpasses Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the records, as Milan’s Swedish striker won the award three times. The UNFP Trophies have been awarded by the French footballers union since 1994..

The award was presented to kylian mbappe for him Technical Director of the French National Team, Didier Deschampsand the striker wanted to dedicate it to his teammate, the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who suffered a serious horse riding accident on Sunday.

“There are much more important things than football. The whole club is with him. I wanted to give him priority and mention him first,” he explained. kylian mbappe. In addition, he mentioned his Argentine partner LiOnel Messi, who was not present at the ceremony. “He has also helped me. It’s a privilege to play with players like that,” she said.