A massive “explosion” was heard across Oxfordshire this evening after lightning struck a gas tank causing a huge fireball to explode and be visible for miles across the night sky. The explosion was reported on social media by dozens of people who shared footage of the fire.

In a statement, Severn Trent Green Power confirmed that lightning which struck the Cassington plant during a storm “caused an explosion in our biogas tanks”. “Thankfully no-one was injured and we are working with the emergency services to ensure the site is safe so we can assess the damage as soon as possible,” she added. Residents were told to stay indoors and close their windows. Police also closed the A40 between Wolverton and Eynsham.