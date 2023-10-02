According to Palácio do Planalto, the president is doing well and is recovering from procedures on his eyelids and hip

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctions on Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) the law that deals with the rules of the Desenrola program, even though he is still recovering from 2 surgical procedures, on the eyelids and on the hip, carried out on the 6th (29.Sep). The information is from Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic). The Federal Senate approved this Monday (2.out) in a symbolic way the project on debt renegotiation (PL 2,685 of 2022). The new law may be published on the 3rd, in an extra Official Gazette, or the following day. The PT member can now leave from Palácio da Alvorada, according to his doctor, Roberto Kalil, but visits remain prohibited. This Monday, Lula just rested and did physiotherapy, without any work activity.