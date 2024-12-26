All those owners of a garden often want it to look in the best possible way at Christmas, and for this it is key good lightingwhich allows you to use it even at night, something especially recommended during the summer months, when higher temperatures invite you to spend more time in outdoor spaces after dark.

Both for the summer months and for the rest of the year, it is worth taking into account a series of practical tips to illuminate the garden and save energywhich is very important both to reduce electricity spending and to contribute to caring for the planet.

To begin with, it is advisable to create different environments, choosing one tone of light or another depending on the environment you want to create, since the space must be well lit and offer comfort. Bulbs that have tones above 4500K are warm and will make the garden a cozy space, while cold-toned (white) bulbs are found around below 3500K and may be more suitable for paths, entrances to the home. or work spaces. In any case, it is advisable that they be bulbs with LED technology.

On the other hand, it is recommended natural lampsideal for porch ceilings and to illuminate large spaces such as outdoor tables, being easy to adapt to the environment and with a great aesthetic component, in addition to being able to use outdoor floor lamps for those areas where there are seats to relax in. There are models with solar panels so that more energy can be saved.

Other tips to illuminate the garden while saving energy

When planning garden lighting, it is best to place lights next to specific and special placessuch as fountains, sculptures, trees or other elements to highlight, for which spotlights can be a good option because they have greater power than other lighting systems.

Another original way to illuminate the garden is using garlands between the trees, which in addition to serving as a lighting element, also provide an interesting decorative touch, making it especially advisable to opt for those models that incorporate solar panels to charge them, so that energy is not wasted.

Although the investment is usually a little higher, it is advisable to invest in efficient lighting for the garden, and this makes it especially recommended. buy light bulbs with motion sensorswhich will allow you to consume much less energy. Although they are more expensive, they will ultimately be more profitable because energy demand will be reduced.

On the other hand, other types of lights that are highly recommended to install in the garden area are the beaconswhich can be placed to illuminate the entrance or any other part of the garden. Its purpose is to mark the least illuminated areas and not to act as lamps.