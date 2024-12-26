Various individuals kidnapped on Sunday night on a street in the Madrid district of Carabanchel a 24-year-old girl, who was released an hour later several kilometers from her home after demanding money and several valuable objects for her release. This has been confirmed by a spokesperson for the Madrid Police Headquarters.

The events took place at 11:30 p.m. on a street near the busy Vía Lusitana. A couple in their twenties were walking to their car to return home after a day of work when They were robbed at gunpoint by two or three people who arrived in a vehicle.

The boy was able to flee on the run while his girlfriend was held against her will and forced into the kidnappers’ car, a high-end black Jaguar. As they were unable to catch the young man, they set off again and called him from his girlfriend’s phone, demanding a ransom consisting of a large amount of money, a rolex and a gold chain.

The assailants tried to set up a meeting place for the exchange, but finally The girl was released an hour later. at a gas station in Fuenlabrada, without anyone being able to pay the requested ransom.

An ambulance went to the scene, whose paramedics evaluated the woman, who had no injuriesso they did not transfer her to the hospital. Both she and her partner are Spanish and have no criminal record. The National Police is now looking for the perpetrators of the events.

As detailed this Wednesday by the newspaper The reasonthe victims work in a tea shop near the site of the abduction. The criminals, of North African origin, They would have been assaulted posing as police officerswearing reflective vests, firearms and shouting that they were law enforcement officers. The Police are now investigating this point and whether they knew each other.