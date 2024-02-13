Light Rail service hours will be extended due to the GDLuz event which celebrates the 482nd anniversary of the founding of Guadalajara.

The Government of Jalisco reported that the Urban Electric Train System (Siteur) will extend until 00:30 hours the service of the three Mi Tren lines, on February 16 and 17.

The government of Jalisco specified the times of the last departures of the three Light Rail lines.

– L1: 00:05 hours from terminals in Periférico Sur and Auditorio

– L2: 00:25 hours from Juárez and Tetlán terminals

– L3: 00:05 hours from Arcos de Zapopan and Central de Autobuses terminals

It should be noted that the Plaza de Armas entrance to the station Guadalajara Center of Line 3will be closed from 5:00 p.m. from February 14 to 18.

While line 3 (Trolleybus) of the Sitren that circulates in the city center, will have changes in its route starting at 5:00 p.m., during the days of GDLuz.

For its part, Mi Macro Calzada will offer special service with four units from the Fray Angélico station to Mirador, as well as in the opposite direction (Mirador- Fray Angélico) at times of 11:15 p.m., 11:30 p.m., 11:45 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., from February 14 to 18.

It is important to mention that Mi Macro Periférico, its service hours are not modified nor will there be special services.