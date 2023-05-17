Light of your eyes 2: previews (plot and cast) of the last episode, 17 May

Tonight, Wednesday 17 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the sixth and final episode of Light of your eyes 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the Mediaset fiction starring Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno. Will Emma Conti find out who her daughter is? Fabrizio Costa has been confirmed as director of the second season. The screenplay was instead written by Eleonora Fiorini, Davide Sala and Mauro Casiraghi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the sixth and final episode we will start again from Emma in disbelief at the accident that happened to her brother Roberto. He would have met Petra, but he is unconscious and because of this Emma is unable to find out why the two wanted to meet. At this point, Emma is determined to face Petra without further doubts. The battle is interrupted by Armando. Petra will leave Vicenza taking little Diana with her. The things Roberto knows could change everything and put Emma in danger.

When Roberto wakes up from his coma, he doesn’t remember anything that happened. Petra confesses and clarifies everything about child trafficking, but Emma suspects that the woman has not told the whole truth. Another thing shocks Emma: Enrico is getting closer and closer to Petra. Enrico himself risks his life: he will be attacked by one of the traffickers. The identity of Emma’s daughter will finally be revealed, right down to the final twist: is Diana really Emma’s daughter? What is the truth?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth and final installment of Light of your eyes 2, but what is the complete cast of the tv series of Channel 5? In the second season, in addition to Anna Valle, we also find Giuseppe Zeno. Together with them, we review the five dancers chosen by Emma and their families, but there is no shortage of new characters to fuel new mysteries. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: