Hundreds of migrants stranded on the southern border of Mexico denounced this Tuesday that the Mexican authorities have blocked their passage to transit through the country towards the border with the United States.

At the checkpoint of Ejido Viva México, near the border with Guatemala, migrants from Africa, China, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Honduras and Colombia remain, awaiting attention from the National Institute of Migration (INM).

Faced with this complex panorama, the Colombian andres castroabout 40 years old, who was engaged in informal trade in his country, accused the authorities of “closing the doors directly on them”.

Castro indicated that, given the lack of attention, groups of migrants have decided to walk out and surround the immigration checkpoints. “They have not treated us in one way, Migration does not solve anything for usthe truth has not been treated as it should be, we ask to leave quickly to reach the finish line,” he told EFE.

The situation reflects the panorama of Mexico after the expiration last week of Title 42 of the United Statesa measure that immediately expelled migrants on the grounds of the pandemic.

Deployment of security and strict controls

The Government of Mexico has promised to “help in everything” to avoid immigration chaos and maintains the deployment of nearly 25,000 members of the Armed Forces at the northern and southern borders for migratory tasks.

In a brief dialogue, a migrant from Afghanistan co reported that they have been with their children for two days, so they expect attention as soon as possible.

Up to this control point, elements of the National Guard arrived, who spoke with the migrants to prevent them from walking down the road. Wilmar Cárdenas, from Venezuela, has been waiting for four days to obtain documents to transit through Mexican territory.

“We have spoken with the authorities, but they tell us that They are going to take us on a bus six hours from here, but we do not know where or when, but it is not known to what destination they are going to take us to continue or some border”, he stated.

The migrants indicated that They have tried to walk on the road, but the authorities turn them back due to the lack of a transit permit and the lack of money that has been diminishing due to the long wait for the documents.

The region faces a unprecedented migratory flow with more than 2.76 million undocumented people intercepted by the United States at the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

