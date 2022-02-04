Mexico City- Liga MX will change courts… At least in video games.

The Mexican soccer organization announced an exclusivity agreement with the Japanese company Konami, which develops the free video game eFootball.

This agreement, as detailed by both parties, will allow stadiums, players and clubs to appear exclusively in the Konami title, which developed the PES franchise.

“This association will give us the opportunity to meet other audiences, achieving a new level of roots among the different generations of gamers and will also open windows of opportunity for the growth of the 18 Clubs in all aspects,” Liga MX detailed in a statement. .

The implementation of this agreement will begin in the summer of this year.

eFootball is currently considered an unfinished game, despite the fact that it has been available since 2021 for consoles, since it has graphic and gameplay errors, in addition to the fact that it has few available teams.

For these reasons, Konami recognized that it required more time to deliver a title of the necessary quality and promised a major update to eFootball for spring 2022.

This exclusivity agreement implies that neither the clubs nor the players of the Mexican league appear in the FIFA title, developed by EA Sports.

Currently, EA Sports only shows the digital reproduction of the Azteca Stadium as part of Liga MX. When a player wants to develop another Mexican team, like Pumas or Chivas, they play in generic stadiums.