Monterrey, Nuevo León.- André-Pierre Gignac was ruled out to debut as champion with the UANL Tigers in the match on date 1 of Opening 2023 in front of Club Puebla in it university stadium. An injury issue left out five cups.

For matchday 2, the Auriazul public awaits the presence of the ‘Bomboro’ that so far he has not given positive signs that make him be focused for the duel against the Braves FC Juarezwhich has just undergone a change in its programming according to the Liga Mx site.

Firstly, the match was agreed for Friday, July 7, however the commitment will be played in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium the following Saturday 08 of the month with a schedule of 19:06 hours (Mexico time), 18:06 hours (Culiacán time).

It should be noted that the reason why it was decided to move the meeting from one day to the next is unknown, but in the Sultana of the North they see it as effective because that way their goal scorer, André-Pierre Gignaccan rest one more day to aspire to play in the eleven of Robert Dante Siboldi.

Gignac celebrates a goal with his teammates

middle jam

At the last moment, the French striker caused a loss for the UANL Tigers due to “trauma to the left thigh and hip. His reintegration into group work is subject to evolution,” reads the Monterrey medical opinion.

In training this Monday André-Pierre Gignac did not complete training The next few hours will be important to know if the “10” will make the trip to Ciudad Juárez with the rest of the team or the Uruguayan coach will choose not to risk it knowing that the Leagues Cup.