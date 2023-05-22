Mexico City.- Everything is ready to play the last 90 minutes of the semifinal round of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The Clásico de Clásicos, América vs Chivas, at the Azteca stadium is today to meet the rival of the Tigres UANL in the Grand Final of the Clausura 2023.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
see more
#Liga #Tigres #América #Chivas #launch #lineup #semifinal
Leave a Reply