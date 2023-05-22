President defends bank aid to Argentina and again criticizes world dependence on the dollar

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defended again this Sunday (May 21, 2023) that the Banco dos Brics create a currency. The petista returned to criticize the world’s dependence on the dollar. He made the remarks to journalists in Hiroshima, Japan, while taking stock of his trip to the G7 summit.

“It is not possible for you to depend on the dollar to do foreign trade […]. There is only one country that produces dollars, which is the United States. […]. I hope that the Bank of the Brics will create a currency, like the euro”, said the president. For him, the Brics leaders will need to have this discussion at some point.

Lula said that it would be better if the countries held trade negotiations with the currencies of the countries themselves. “I have been saying for a long time that it was necessary for us to create conditions to carry out commercial negotiations with the countries’ currencies. Every month the central banks settled the bills”.

The PT declared that “we already did it once with Argentina for small and medium-sized companies”but recognized that “own small business owner does not trust the currency of his own country”.

BUSINESS PARTNERS

By citing Brazil’s biggest trading partners, Lula once again reinforced the “China’s Importance”. The country is Brazil’s largest trading partner. He stated, however, that this relationship “does not prevent” maintain relations with other countries.

Lula highlighted the situation of Argentina, Brazil’s biggest trading partner in South America. The country faces an economic crisis. The Chief Executive said he asked “understanding” to the country at the meeting with the president of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva.

“After the pandemic, Argentina had a drought that destroyed 25% of agricultural production. Does this weigh too much. So, if Argentina is unable to comply with the agreement, we are not going to put pressure on Argentina, we are going to give Argentina some time to recover. And I hope it was understood.”he stated.

The petista again said that he is discussing at the Banco dos Brics whether it is possible to help Argentina financially.

Squid in the G7

In addition to participating in summit panels, President Lula carried out a schedule of bilateral meetings during the G7 summit. This Sunday (May 21), he met with the president of Comoros, Azali Assoumani. The petista defended the entry of the African Union in the G20. Assoumani is the current president of the organization.



Earlier, he met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with whom he discussed the resumption of “strategic partnership” between Brazil and India and the end of the war in Ukraine. “We are on the side of peace”wrote Lula in his profile on twitter.



Lula also met this Sunday (May 21) with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh. To expand relations, the countries discussed a possible agreement between Vietnam and Mercosur.



Shortly before, Lula had met with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. They talked about protecting the environment and the conflict in Ukraine. “Trudeau reinforced that he is happy with the return of Brazilian protagonism in the environmental debate in the world. We will work together and I believe we can double the trade relations between our countries”wrote the PT in social network.

“This meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, for Brazil, is extremely important because we have a reasonably successful commercial relationship of almost US$ 10.5 billion. And what is important is that there is no advantage for any country, it is more or less equal. And we think that Brazil and Canada are in a position to double their trade relations”said the Brazilian president at the opening of the meeting.



On Saturday (May 20), the Chief Executive met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Director General of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, and the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz.



On Friday (May 19), prior to the summit, he had meetings with the premiers of Australia, Anthony Albanese, of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and with the president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.



The G7, the group of most industrialized countries, comprises Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. In addition to Brazil, the leaders of Australia, South Korea, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia and Vietnam were invited to this year’s summit.