It will be tonight, at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time) Mexico) when Tigres de la UANL will receive in University Stadium to the Xolos from Tijuanain a match corresponding to the Matchday 12 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League. The broadcast will be on the Afizzionados channel of the Izzi cable television system.

After the break for FIFA datethose of San nicolas de los heros They will arrive in second place in the overall table with 23 points, the product of seven wins, two draws and one loss, so they will have to take advantage of their local status to beat The pack and keep the 3 units.

However, at the same time, the leaders with 25 units, Tuzos from Pachuca they will enter the TSM Crownin case of falling into the Lagoon Region in view of Santos Laguna it would be the felines who would assume the top momentarily, an uncomfortable situation for those of the Beautiful Airy.

Xoloswith 14 points, are eleventh, but have aspirations of placing in the qualifying positions, but in their previous meeting in the hot stadiumlost 1-2 in the Matchday 1 of the tournament opening 2021.

