León, Guanajuato.- Club Leon and Tijuana Xolos Actions will open on the second day that corresponds to matchday number nine of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The main goal of both of them is to add three points to get closer to the teams at the top of the general table.

The emeralds, technician Nicolás Larcamónthey are beginning to see low morale due to the latest results that have them outside the reclassification zone. Club Leon They are in thirteenth position, with eight figures, and only two victories so far in the tournament.

Since they defeated the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC (2-1) On August 18, they have not achieved victory again in the campaign. In their last five games they suffered three losses and twice divided points.

León and Tijuana measure forces in the Bajío

For its part, Tijuana Xolos comes surprising in the Opening 2023 after leaving the bottom to find themselves within the play-off zone, with eleven units in tenth position, after winning on the table against Club Puebla (0-1) and give a blow of authority to Toluca FC (2-1).

León will face Xolos de Tijuana

Miguel Herrera He knows that the good moment his team is experiencing must be taken advantage of to regain confidence, since the defeats revealed a disjointed team with a low level that placed them in an inferior role that they will now try to reverse.

In Debate Deportes we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the confrontation between Club Leon and Tijuana Xolos as part of day number nine of the Opening 2023 of the MX League.

View from the goal of the Nou Camp stadium

The match León-Tijuana It will be played this Saturday, September 23 at the Nou Camp stadium. The whistle of referee, Fernando Guerrero Ramirez, will sound at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). You will have the opportunity to follow the broadcast on the Fox Sports and Claro Sports channel.

