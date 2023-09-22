bEconomics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) believes that many municipalities in Germany have reached their limits when it comes to accepting migrants. In an interview with the editorial network Germany, Habeck said that at a conference, mayors and district administrators reported to him that they could “hardly guarantee accommodation and soon no longer be able to guarantee it at all.” Regarding possible solutions to the problems in migration policy, Habeck said that his party must “accept reality and solve the concrete problems – even if it means making morally difficult decisions.”

Regarding the situation in the municipalities, Habeck said in the RND interview: “I was told: If so many people continue to come so quickly, we will no longer have any accommodation other than gyms. And if gymnastics lessons are canceled, you can’t expect all citizens to say: ‘We’ll manage it.'” The Vice Chancellor continued: “If we don’t want right-wing populism to exploit this issue, then all democratic parties have an obligation “To help find solutions.”

Habeck said that the Greens were prepared to find pragmatic solutions to reduce the influx at the EU’s external borders. His party in the federal government agreed to a common European asylum system, which, among other things, provides for asylum procedures at the EU’s external borders. It was “difficult for many Greens,” he said.

But his party knows “that we have a responsibility for cohesion in this country.”