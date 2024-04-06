León, Guanajuato.- Day 14 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Mexican League has four games planned for its Saturday activity. The first 90 minutes will be played by Club León and Querétaro FC.

In the center of the Mexican Republic there will be a match with a lot of history, which reminds us of those electric clashes between the Panzas Verdes and the Gallos in the former Liga de Ascenso MX.

Every time Club León hosts Querétaro it is almost certain that there will be goals and a lot of fighting for the ball due to the rivalry that exists between both institutions.

Prior to this contest, the Esmeraldas have maintained hegemony over the people of Queretaro for seven years. The last victory of the Gallos dates back to the Clausura 2017 with a 2-1.

Since then, Club León's streak has been growing until it has a balance of eleven wins and three draws, a chain that Querétaro FC plans to break this weekend.

In the duel on this date 14 there is no favorite. Both Querétaro FC and Club León won away in their last match against Atlas FC (2-3) and Club Necaxa (1-2), respectively.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the duel corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX.

The León-Querétaro match will take place this Saturday, April 6 from the Nou Camp stadium. The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 4:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

The broadcast will be carried out by the Fox Sports network, as well as Fox Sports Premium and Vix+ on the streaming platform.

