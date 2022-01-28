Querétaro.- Gallos begins the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX with two draws against Rayados and Chivas, due to a defeat at home against the UNAM Pumas, an issue that does not please the Queretaro directors who could start probing the position of Leonardo Ramos.

The strategist arrived in the middle of the 2021 Apertura after supplanting Héctor “Pity” Altamirano, however the Uruguayan coach continues to have problems finding the formula to return the Roosters to the top places, including the path of victory.

New hires have arrived at the club but there is no such revulsive that offers a better face to the Querétaro team that is beginning to lose important points that could put them in trouble in the quotient table. For now he is saved, but nothing ensures that he does not have that concern of paying 120 million pesos for course relegation.

Leonardo Ramos came to the Gallos bench to try to recover the brief Apertura 2021 tournament led by “Pity” Altamirano. He got the pass to the reclassification round but with great difficulty, because in the playoffs he found Santos Laguna who showed him in the Shire until he thrashed the albiazules 5-0.

This matter was contracted thanks to the victories and draws that it obtained in the best of cases, however it is not enough because in this tournament it begins to be among the last places that deny the pass to the finals, an issue that could damage the future of Queretanos for the matter of victories.

Since October, Leonardo Ramos and his disciples have not recognized the path of the three points, that is, three months ago, something that draws attention in a First Division team, an aspect that reflects the crisis of results that exists in the MX League.

Most of the teams are satisfied with the minimum difference and it is enough to add 3 points so that, in this way, they enter the league, however in Querétaro taking victory is more complex than qualifying for the league. They have not won since October 19 and that could cause the dismissal of Leo Ramos, a position that led to the dismissal of coach Marcelo Méndez in San Luis, a club that has not recognized the victory since September.

