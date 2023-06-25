As it has become a custom in the MX League At the end of the season, the recognition of the Golden Ball to the best of the last year for men’s and women’s soccer. On this occasion Tigres and Pachuca are the ones that dominate in this category since many of the nominees belong to these institutions.

This Sunday, June 25, a day full of activity is expected around the Ballon d’Or gala as the Champion of Champions match where the Tigres and Pachuca squads are also the protagonists. This activity starts early with the game at

3:30 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN signal.

But as far as the Ballon d’Or award ceremony is concerned, it will take place after the match of the Mexican National Team. It should be noted that the act has already been carried out, since it took place on Saturday June 24 but will be broadcast until this Sunday night at

starting at 22:00 pm (Central Mexico).

Where to see the Ballon d’Or gala

After the game of Champion of Champions and the game of Mexican team o’clock at 10:00 p.m. the ceremony for the delivery of the Ballon d’Or will begin, which can be televised by the Televisa signal behind TUDN, Channel 9 and VIX.

Time: 22:00 PM

Day: June 25

Where to watch: TUDN, VIX and Channel 9

Ballon d’Or Nominees – Liga MX

In total there are 10 categories in which the Ballon d’Or will be awarded, ranging from the Best Player of the season by position as well as the DT and for the women’s branch to the Best player and the best goal of the contest. Here we present the nominees for this occasion:

Best Goalkeeper: Óscar Ustari (Pachuca), Nahuel Guzmán (Tigres)

Best Defender: Gustavo Cabral (Pachuca), Víctor Guzmán (Rayados)

Best Winger: Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Jesús Gallardo (Rayados)

Best Attacking Midfielder: Alexis Vega (Chivas), Diego Valdés (America)

Best Defensive Midfielder: Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Guido Pizarro (Tigres)

Best Forward: Nicolás Ibáñez (Pachuca), Henry Martín (America)

Best Coach: Guillermo Almada (Pachuca), Veljko Paunovic (Chivas)

Rookie of the Year: Emilio Lara (America), Jaziel Martinez (Atlas)

best goal: Avilés Hurtado (Pachuca), Víctor Dávila (León), André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Javier Güemez (Atlético de San Luis) and Brayan Angulo (Toluca)

Ballon d’Or nominees – Liga MX Femenil