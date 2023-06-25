Sunday, June 25, 2023
Midsummer | The return traffic was a little more congested than expected

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World Europe
Midsummer | The return traffic was a little more congested than expected

According to Fintraffic, the return traffic went largely as expected.

Midsummer the return traffic has started to quiet down, Fintraffic’s Tampere road traffic center reported on Sunday evening around seven.

According to Fintraffic, the return traffic went largely as expected, although the traffic was slightly more congested than originally estimated.

At seven in the evening, the traffic jam was mainly on Nelostie at Renkomäki in Lahti, where traffic queued up when driving in the direction of Helsinki. In addition, there used to be a traffic jam on Viitostieti near Kuorti.

There were no major problems in traffic throughout the day.

The return traffic was expected to continue until later in the evening, but traffic volumes will probably decrease.

Recommended

