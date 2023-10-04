Puebla.- Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club he sees no improvement after the painful beating in the Royal Classic in front of the Tigres UANL (3-0). This Tuesday, in Cuauhtémoc stadium of the Club Pueblawas barely able to get the tie after going behind before the first 5′.

Guillermo Martínez Ayala surprised the Argentine goalkeeper, Esteban Andradafinishing with a first intention on the edges of the small area, after a good overflow on the left wing by Bryan Angulowho assisted with a cross at ground level.

Fernando Ortiz He got up from his bench after the score The fringe who demanded more intensity from his team to find the tie as soon as possible. The local narrowly missed and complicated the situation by bursting the right post of Andrada with the shot of Carlos Baltazar outside the area.

Monterrey Soccer Club put things in their place when after 30 minutes the ‘Twin’, Rogelio Funes Moriappeared without a mark on the greater periphery of the ‘spider’, Jesus Rodriguezto hit the hammer after a good service from the former player from Puebla, Jordi Cortizo.

Guillermo Martínez opened the can

In the second half the royal team had achieved the somersault on their own feet. Funes Mori. When the referee, Erick Yair Mirandatried to resume play from the center circle in the court room. VAR They notified him that the visiting forward was in a forward position.

Shortly after the ball fell into the nets of the goal Andrada through a superb definition of Guillermo Martínez Ayalahowever the refereeing team also saw an offside and the goal did not count.

Rogelio Funes Mori sent the score to a draw

The last one of greatest danger was again Rogelio Funes Mori with a shot that passed above Rodríguez’s door, where it can be seen that he is pulled by the arm. Although he shouted for the foul, there was no review for a possible penalty in his favor. 1-1 official.

Rayados de Monterrey It does not leave the tenth position of the general table by adding fourteen units. Instead, Club Puebla It reached nine digits on this eleventh date of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

For the next day ‘The gang’ will receive FC Juarez and the camoteros will visit the Rays of Necaxa.

